Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Beam Therapeutics Price Performance
Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 295,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,772. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $49.50.
Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics
In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,784 shares of company stock worth $2,834,485. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Therapeutics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.