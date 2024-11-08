MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTSI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.50. 477,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $140.27.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $561,073.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,070.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $801,438.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,099.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $561,073.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,070.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,396 shares of company stock worth $71,106,808 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. CWM LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.