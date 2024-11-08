Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 417,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,378. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

