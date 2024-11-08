Rightmove’s (RMV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 775 ($10.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 644.33 ($8.39).
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
