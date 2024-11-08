HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BRNS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,659. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.59. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRNS. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

