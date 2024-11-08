Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HGV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

