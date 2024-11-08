Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of SAVA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.38. 692,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,738. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.59. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.