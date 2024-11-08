Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.63.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.03. The company had a trading volume of 147,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.83. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$38.44 and a 1 year high of C$49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

