Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Trading Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 387,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 88,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select. It offers eTextbooks; Cengage Unlimited, a subscription service for digital higher education materials; eTextbook subscription service; Cengage Infuse, an embedded course kit with a user experience for instructors; print textbooks, study guides, laboratory exercises, instructor editions, and supplemental products; and course and custom content development, and direct assistance to instructors and students for implementation and ongoing use of digital and print solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.