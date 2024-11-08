Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Trading Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 387,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 88,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Trading Up 9.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile
Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select. It offers eTextbooks; Cengage Unlimited, a subscription service for digital higher education materials; eTextbook subscription service; Cengage Infuse, an embedded course kit with a user experience for instructors; print textbooks, study guides, laboratory exercises, instructor editions, and supplemental products; and course and custom content development, and direct assistance to instructors and students for implementation and ongoing use of digital and print solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cengage Learning Holdings II
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.