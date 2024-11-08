Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX – Get Free Report) were down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 3,225,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,536,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Falanx Group Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

Falanx Group Company Profile

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides offensive and defensive cyber security services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers penetration testing, ethical phishing, red teaming security testing, cyber exposure level scores, and continuous vulnerability scanning; managed detection and response, managed endpoint detection and response, and retained incident response services; and cybersecurity awareness training, cyber essentials certification, cyber threat and risk assessments, and cyber advice and guidance services.

