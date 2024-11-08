Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 21,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 10,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.