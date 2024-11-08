Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,998 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $225,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.44.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.15. The company had a trading volume of 558,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.05 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

