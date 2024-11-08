NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Granite Group Advisors LLC

Granite Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

