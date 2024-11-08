TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

TIM Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TIM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.82. 175,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. TIM has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

