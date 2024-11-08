TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.
TIM Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of TIM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.82. 175,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. TIM has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.