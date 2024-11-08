Fiera Capital Corp Has $932.40 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,932,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 383,711 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 2.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.70% of TJX Companies worth $932,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 26,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.35. 1,023,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,054. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

