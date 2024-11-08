Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.24% of Hubbell worth $54,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 53.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 204,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.56.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.0 %

HUBB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.