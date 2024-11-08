UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,903. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,043 shares of company stock worth $39,737,342 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

