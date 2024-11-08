Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$805.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.4 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 254,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.41 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

