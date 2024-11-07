Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 364,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 160,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.