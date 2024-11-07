Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 316.40 ($4.12). 430,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 749,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.60 ($4.13).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgepoint Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 259 ($3.37) to GBX 358 ($4.66) in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.49.

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

