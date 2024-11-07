Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Up 15.9% – Time to Buy?

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Yduqs Participações Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.
About Yduqs Participações
YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yduqs Participações
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Yduqs Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yduqs Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.