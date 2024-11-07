WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAIGet Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.59. 32,108 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

