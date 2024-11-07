Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Stock Price Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 3,927,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,956,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 784.35% and a negative return on equity of 834.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.