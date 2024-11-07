Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Chalice Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

