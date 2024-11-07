Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 216,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,772,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Yoshitsu Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

