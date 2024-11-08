Lewis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

