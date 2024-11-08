Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.00 and a 200 day moving average of $470.34. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $369.57 and a 12 month high of $514.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

