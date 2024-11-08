Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 243,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $398.21 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

