ABLE Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ABLE Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 70,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 852,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 552,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,084. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.