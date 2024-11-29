SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 851,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SanBio Stock Performance

SNBIF stock remained flat at C$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. SanBio has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$4.25.

About SanBio

Featured Stories

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer’s disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

