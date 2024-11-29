SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 851,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SanBio Stock Performance
SNBIF stock remained flat at C$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. SanBio has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$4.25.
About SanBio
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SanBio
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SanBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.