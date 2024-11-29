SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Up 510.7% in November

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 510.7% from the October 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SharpLink Gaming Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ SBET traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 5,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. SharpLink Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.18.
SharpLink Gaming Company Profile
