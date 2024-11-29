SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Up 510.7% in November

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 510.7% from the October 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SBET traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 5,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. SharpLink Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

