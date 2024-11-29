Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of JSM stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $20.62. 31,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,837. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

