Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $715,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,001.78. The trade was a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
IES Price Performance
Shares of IESC traded up $22.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.86. The stock had a trading volume of 136,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,730. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $318.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.58.
IES declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IESC
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.