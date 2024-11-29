Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Drops By 33.3%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.0 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $176.10 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $299.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.77.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.