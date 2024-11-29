Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Drops By 33.3%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $176.10 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $299.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.77.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

