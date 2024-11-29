Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 89,242 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 89,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $390,879.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,083,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,873.18. The trade was a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 8.0 %

BLDE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 2,375,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,351. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,217,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 774,114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 381,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.