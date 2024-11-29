Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PCFBY remained flat at $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
