Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Declines By 83.7%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the October 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kirin Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Kirin stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. 18,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Kirin has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
About Kirin
