iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is LTG Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 959,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,120. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

