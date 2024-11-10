Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.