Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

