Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

