Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 998,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,598,000 after acquiring an additional 217,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after acquiring an additional 743,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.47 and a 52-week high of $607.15. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

