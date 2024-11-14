OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $104.91 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.09% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $104,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

