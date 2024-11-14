Bretton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bretton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000. TJX Companies comprises about 5.3% of Bretton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 112,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

