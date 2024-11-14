iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $36,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.96. 36,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $212.37 and a 1-year high of $290.50.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
