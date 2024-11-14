Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 38 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

MDY stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $595.57. The company had a trading volume of 215,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,166. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.42 and a 52 week high of $609.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.31.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

