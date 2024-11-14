Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BYLOF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

