NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NICE traded down $19.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NICE by 22.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 38.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

