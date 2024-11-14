Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,205,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 8,904,333 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $27.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 20.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $54,171.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $54,171.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,356. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,547 shares of company stock worth $15,987,230 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.