Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Shares Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.45. 346,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 597,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Hafnia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hafnia Limited will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.99%. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Hafnia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hafnia during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

